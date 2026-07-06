Bilateral ODI Series Could Be Limited Under New ICC Plan
The ICC is planning to make some massive changes to ODI cricket. And if these changes are made, the number of bilateral ODI series would be limited to a great extent. It is being planned to open the bilateral series window 18 months prior to the World Cup.
The International Cricket Council is planning to have a major change done in the One Day International format. Fans have been loving this format to a great extent, even when the Tests have been limited these days. ODIs have been the only format where Indian fans are able to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma together.
According to the reports, the ICC is having a proposal which would open the bilateral ODI series window 18 months prior to the World Cup. The main aim of this will be to increase the quality, relevance, and scarcity of the ODI format. Even though the idea has been brought down to increase the quality of this format, it is not being welcomed by the fans.
This idea is coming at a time when T20 cricket is growing to a great extent. Even in the longest format of the game, it is being kept alive with the help of the World Test Championship. With the World Cup preparation window of 18 months, there will be a long time gap for the international teams to prepare for the same.
Our Take
Cricket fans are just hoping that this proposal would be rejected by the International Cricket Council. Even though this World Cup will be special for the fans, as it would be the last for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they would never want the ODI format dead. Limiting matches in this might even lead to a backlash, even at a time when T20 cricket is in demand.