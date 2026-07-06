Twitter Goes Wild After Dasun Shanakas Historic Double Hat-Trick
Dasun Shanaka has given another fierce performance with the ball. In Major League Cricket, he went on to defend 14 runs in the final over. Not only did he defend the same, he even took a double hat-trick for Seattle Orcas to help them win.
Major League Cricket is having some of the most thrilling matches in cricket history. We have seen some intense defences by the bowling team and even some epic chases by the batting team in the final over. But what Dasun Shanaka did yesterday is something which no one else could have done.
Seattle Orcas and Texas Super Kings went against each other, as TSK needed 15 runs to win the game in the final over. Dasun Shanaka conceded 5 runs off the first two balls, and it felt that the match was out of their hands. But the Sri Lankan pacer did something which no one expected.
He went on to take four wickets for the team in the remaining four balls in the game. With this, Dasun Shanaka was able to help his team win the game by a small margin. And this even made him the only bowler to achieve a double hat-trick in Major League Cricket.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Epic Fail
It's a shame not chasing 122 when you had 2 set batters, especially if someone is playing on40* (44)— Kartik Mahadik (@kartiikmahadik) July 6, 2026
The Texas Super Kings must have chased down the target set by the Seattle Orcas with ease. They also had one batter at the score of 40 runs off 44 balls.
Sri Lankan Blood
This could be done only by srilankan— potter621 (@AdityaKeshav621) July 6, 2026
Malinga malinga sanaka pic.twitter.com/v0SIyz89FP
Only twice players have been able to take a double hat-trick in internationals, and it was done by Lasith Malinga. Now Dasun Shanaka has continued the same, showing that he is having the Lankan Blood.
RR Didn't Realise it
He is proving allrounder but rajasthan royals didn't recognise his ability.— UntoldBySuraj (@UntoldBySuraj) July 6, 2026
Dasun Shanaka is showing his abilities as an all-rounder in the shortest format. This also shows that Rajasthan Royals must have failed to recognise his ability in the game.