WTC Set for Biggest Overhaul? ICC Reviews 12-Team Proposal
The ICC is planning for some major changes in Test cricket. Aiming to revamp the World Test Championship cycle, the AGM was based on discussions to introduce more teams in the tournament. It is expected to expand to 12 teams and have a tier-based system.
The ICC is mulling over a series of proposals which would help bolster Test cricket and make the ICC World Test Championship a more competitive affair. Among the suggestions is expanding the WTC from its current nine teams to 12 teams, bringing Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Afghanistan into the championship.
One-Test bilateral series to be counted for WTC points is another recommendation. At present, such series are excluded, limiting opportunities for several nations to earn championship points. Their inclusion could lead to better balance and inclusiveness in the competition.
The ICC is also talking about implementing a new 2-tier Test format, with teams getting split into separate groupings depending upon their performance. The goal is to make contests in the series more competitive, to make each Test series more valuable, and to make it easier for emerging countries to enter into the top four. These ideas are still being considered, and if continued, might drastically change the future of Test cricket.
Our Take
If the ICC implements these changes in the World Test Championship, the next cycle will be a lot better than the previous ones. Teams such as Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe, who are also the Test playing nations, will be able to make it to the WTC and play more Tests than usual. At the same time, the tier system will ensure that the tournament remains fair enough for all the teams.