Big Change Incoming? Team India May Get Interim Head Coach
The Indian team may have an interim Head Coach for two series. VVS Laxman is likely to be back with the team for the India tour or Zimbabwe and Asian Games. With India having a tight schedule across formats, Gambhir may be focusing on ODIs and Tests as a priority.
Within the next few months, fans will be able to see the Indian team in action across all three formats of the game. The team is having various Tests, ODIs, and T20I series lined up ahead of them, which also creates a tight schedule for Gautam Gambhir as the Head Coach of the team.
It has been reported that the BCCI may go back with VVS Laxman as the Head Coach of the team on an interim basis. He will be a part of the coaching staff only for the India tour or Zimbabwe and Asian Games. When the Indian team will be going against Zimbabwe, the team will also have to prepare for the Test series against Sri Lanka.
The same also goes for Asian Games, which are colliding with another series. India will be going against West Indies and New Zealand for two different white ball series immediately after the Asian Games, due to which an interim Head Coach may be needed.
Our Take
It is still not confirmed by the BCCI whether VVS Laxman will be joining the team for the India tour of Zimbabwe and Asian Games or not. But looking at the tight schedule of the Indian team in the coming months, the main focus will be on the test and ODI format. Gautam Gambhir will be eager to put his full focus on the ODI series and also ensure that the Indian team is able to keep itself alive for the World Test Championship final.