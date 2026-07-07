Big Change Incoming? Team India May Get Interim Head Coach

It is still not confirmed by the BCCI whether VVS Laxman will be joining the team for the India tour of Zimbabwe and Asian Games or not. But looking at the tight schedule of the Indian team in the coming months, the main focus will be on the test and ODI format. Gautam Gambhir will be eager to put his full focus on the ODI series and also ensure that the Indian team is able to keep itself alive for the World Test Championship final.