Big Bash League's India Debut Officially on the Cards.

If the Big Bash League takes place in India, it will be a huge boost for the BCCI and CA. Cricket Australia will be able to expand its league and get some coverage of the Indian fans. Moreover, it might also open doors for the IPL teams to go against the BBL teams for a T20 series. This used to happen earlier when the Champions Trophy also existed. And now, this might also be back on the cards, as the BBL aims to come to India.