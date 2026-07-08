New Zealand Cricket Announces Casual Playing Agreements for Four Stars.

New Zealand Cricket will allow more players to get an opportunity in the Central Contract. And the casual playing agreement also comes as a big plus for the players, as they will be able to gain more experience for the international side by playing across the different T20 leagues around the world. Players such as Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson have focused on the shortest format of the game, which could help the Kiwis to probably do its best in the T20 World Cup 2028.