Records That Could Be Broken If India Loses the 4th T20I
The T20I series between India and England is about to get even more interesting. Both teams will face tonight at Bristol for the fourth T20I, as England leads the series by 2-0. India has not lost any T20I series against England across any format since 2019.
The Indian team is now getting ready for its biggest challenge in the shortest format of the game. India will be facing England once again for the fourth T20I of the series, which will be played tonight at Bristol. England will look to win this game and take the series, as India aims to grab a win and make a comeback.
But this series will have various records on the line for the Indian cricket team. It should be noted that India has never lost any bilateral T20I series against England with at least two matches. And if India goes on to lose the upcoming match, that record will be broken down in an instant.
Along with that, India is yet to lose any bilateral series against England across formats since 2019. But that record also seems to be under threat in the T20I series. England is already having a lead of 2-0, and they will be looking forward to continuing the same form against the struggling Indian team.
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer will be facing one of the biggest challenges as the captain of the Indian team tonight in Bristol. There are two records and an entire series against England on the line, which makes it much more challenging for the Indian team and the new skipper. Moreover, Shreyas Iyer is yet to secure a win as a captain of the Indian team in this format.