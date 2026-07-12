Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence on India's 2028 T20 World Cup Preparations

Shreyas Iyer has accepted the fact that things didn't go too well for the Indian team in this UK tour. But he still remains optimistic that he will be making a tremendous comeback as the skipper of the team in the T20I format. Moreover, he has backed all the players for the 2028 T20 World Cup, which shows that he is leading the team from the front. It remains to be seen how India performs in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.