Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence on India's 2028 T20 World Cup Preparations
Shreyas Iyer did not have a good start as a skipper in the shortest format of the game. He led the Indian team in the UK tour, where the team finished with no wins in the seven games they played. Iyer reflected on the preparations for the 2028 T20 World Cup, and how things should be done.
The new skipper, Shreyas Iyer, was not able to give a strong start to the Indian team in the T20I format. The legacy which was created by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, where India dominated in T20Is all over the world has now officially come to an end. However, it should be noted that India has started its preparations for the T20 World Cup 2028.
In the UK tour, India made some unbelievable records, or rather unwanted. The team went winless in all seven games in this tour, losing to Ireland by 2-0 and England by 4-0. After India failed to win the fifth T20I yesterday, Shreyas Iyer opened up on the loss suffered by the team.
He said, “Going forward, I need to be extremely positive in how I'm going to basically nurture everyone who is playing around me, especially in overseas conditions. We know we are going to play World Cup in Australia and many other series before that. So we need the best camaraderie to fit in these conditions.”
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer has accepted the fact that things didn't go too well for the Indian team in this UK tour. But he still remains optimistic that he will be making a tremendous comeback as the skipper of the team in the T20I format. Moreover, he has backed all the players for the 2028 T20 World Cup, which shows that he is leading the team from the front. It remains to be seen how India performs in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.
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