Mohammad Kaif Explains the Value of Experience in India's England Tour
The ODI series between India and England is all set to commence tomorrow. And ahead of this series, Mohammad Kaif talked about the value of experience in the team for Gautam Gambhir. India played with several youngsters in T20Is, losing six out of the seven matches played.
Gautam Gambhir is now facing some of the toughest times as the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. Even after being the T20 World Cup champions, India had a UK tour which remained their worst till date. India lost the series against Ireland by 2-0 and against England by 4-0.
But in the ODI series, the team will be having experienced players. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will be leading the batting lineup, and Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will be leading the bowling lineup. Recently in his video, Mohammad Kaif talked about the importance of experienced players in the team for Gautam Gambhir.
In his video, Mohammad Kaif said, “Kohli coming in during this crisis is like a blessing. I am telling you, he will fight till the end. The form he is in, Rohit's form, all this will benefit Gambhir, who has not won a single game on this tour. With these guys coming in, you will do well in the ODIs.”
Our Take
The points highlighted by Mohammad Kaif in his video were some of the most important which the team missed out in the T20I series against England and Ireland. While the team had players who did well in the IPL, there were just a few of them who had a lot of experience in the international games. With players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and more, it will be amazing to see how India spares England in the series.