Mohammad Kaif Explains the Value of Experience in India's England Tour.

The points highlighted by Mohammad Kaif in his video were some of the most important which the team missed out in the T20I series against England and Ireland. While the team had players who did well in the IPL, there were just a few of them who had a lot of experience in the international games. With players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and more, it will be amazing to see how India spares England in the series.