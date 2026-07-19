AI Simulation | ENG vs IND | Shubman Gill Guides India to Series-Sealing ODI Victory at Lord's
Shubman Gill starred with his classy knock as India defeated England at Lord's by 21 runs to seal the series. Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant middle overs spell changed the game, while Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar held their nerves in the death overs.
Pitch and Weather
Lord's is known for offering a classic ODI surface to the players, with a hint of early seam movement due to the famous slope and the cloudy skies. Batting will get easier for the stroke makers after the first 10-15 overs, as true bounce will allow them to further play through the line. Spinners will be able to come into the game in the middle overs as the pitch slows down slightly. A first innings score of 290 to 305 will be considered as competitive. The weather forecast predicts cool temperatures with partial cloud cover and no significant threat of rain.
Toss
England wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Harry Brook aims to make use of the early seam conditions with Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood, restricting India to a low total.
Lineups
England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna
Match Report
India was able to clinch the series against England by winning the Lord's ODI by 21 runs, while defending a total of 298/8. England was able to strike early with its seamers, as Jofra Archer removed Rohit Sharma. But Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli steadied the team's innings by stitching a 118-run partnership. Gill looked fluent throughout his innings as he went on to score 81 runs, while Kohli anchored with his classy strokes to score 72.
Adil Rashid was able to slow down India's scoring rate, as he dismissed Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession. However, Ishan Kishan went on to score 44 runs off 30 balls and Axar Patel also added a quick knock of 29 runs. This helped India to post a total of 298/8 in 50 overs.
England was able to receive a confident start in the chase as Ben Duckett attacked the new ball and Joe Root anchored the innings after Jacob Bethell’s early wicket. The hosts went on to score 97/1, before India brought down a game changing spell of Kuldeep Yadav. He removed Root with a googly, and in the next two overs he also trapped Harry Brook, putting India back in the game.
Jos Buttler was able to counterattack by scoring 58, but Prasidh Krishna dismissed him with a short ball. England needed 42 runs off the last 4 overs, when their hopes ended with Gurnoor Brar taking the wicket of Sam Curran. Even though Will Jacks showed some late resistance, England finished scoring 277/9 in 50 overs.
Player of the Match
Shubman Gill won the Player of the Match award for scoring 81 runs off 95 balls. His knock helped India to post a massive total on the board, as he also stood with Virat Kohli when an early wicket fell.
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