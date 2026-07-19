Why Sunil Narine Is Still the Greatest Knight Rider of All Time
Sunil Narine may have ended his international career a long time back, but he found a new home with the Knight Riders. Recently, in Major League Cricket, he helped the team to win the title again. This marks the tenth title across different tournaments for the Knight Riders franchise.
The Los Angeles Knight Riders have won the Major League 2026 by just one run. This anticipated final in the tournament was made possible with the help of heroics shown by Sunil Narine. He has been a part of the Knight Riders family for a long time, and now helped them to win their tenth title.
The team batted first and were all out at the score of 164. While Sunil Narine was dismissed for a duck, he went on to take 3 wickets with the ball while conceding just 13 runs. He went on to take multiple awards in this tournament, where the biggest one was the prestigious trophy.
Along with that, Narine also won the Valuable Player award, with his spell turning out in the favour of Los Angeles Knight Riders. He also finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, taking a massive total of 18 wickets in just 11 innings at an average of 11.33.
Our Take
Sunil Narine has proven to be one of the ultimate stars for the Knight Riders family. He played an important role when the team won the title back in 2024 in the IPL, and even helped them to win the Major League Cricket for the very first time. Now, with Narine holding the command for the franchise, even the owner, Shah Rukh Khan, has shown his support towards him for many years.
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