Did Tilak Varma Indirectly Address His Strike Rate Criticism?
Tilak Varma might have indirectly addressed the concerns around his strike rate. While fans have seen him smash tons with ease, his game style has changed a lot lately.
Before the series against Zimbabwe, Tilak Varma addressed his strike rate issues and talked about his adaptation to the game situation.
Tilak Varma is now the vice captain of the Indian team, as he aims to get a strong start in the series against Zimbabwe today. However, there has been one concern surrounding Tilak Varma in the game lately. He has not been able to strike the ball well in the shortest format in recent games, often focusing on rotating strike.
This approach by the Indian batsman is being heavily criticised and trolled by the fans. Even though this approach has helped teams to win games previously, fans find it a little boring in the modern T20 days. Ahead of the series against Zimbabwe, he has talked about this issue.
In an interview, Tilak Varma said, “I can go and hit the first ball. But at the same time, I'm playing for the country, so there are a lot of responsibilities. So what are the conditions of the team? If I have to play for the team till the end, our team's plans keep changing. When you are the vice-captain, the team gives you something after thinking about it. So I want to take the same responsibilities that the management gives me, so I'm playing according to that.”Our Take Tilak Varma has the capability to smash the ball from the very beginning. It should be noted that even before Ishan Kishan made his way back to the Indian team, the spot at number three was being held by Tilak Varma. He was also the reason why India was able to pull the game back from Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals.