Did Tilak Varma Indirectly Address His Strike Rate Criticism?

In an interview, Tilak Varma said, “I can go and hit the first ball. But at the same time, I'm playing for the country, so there are a lot of responsibilities. So what are the conditions of the team? If I have to play for the team till the end, our team's plans keep changing. When you are the vice-captain, the team gives you something after thinking about it. So I want to take the same responsibilities that the management gives me, so I'm playing according to that.”Our Take Tilak Varma has the capability to smash the ball from the very beginning. It should be noted that even before Ishan Kishan made his way back to the Indian team, the spot at number three was being held by Tilak Varma. He was also the reason why India was able to pull the game back from Pakistan in the Asia Cup finals.