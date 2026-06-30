Zimbabwe Cricket Team News
We bring you the most up-to-date Zimbabwe cricket news today, offering fans insights into their favorite team's activities and achievements. Stay informed with the latest Zimbabwe cricket news, where every detail is captured for the passionate cricket enthusiast.
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Motie makes Zimbabwe dance to his tunes in unbelievable bowling display
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Brian Bennett proves worth in outfield with yet another screamer
ZIM vs SL | Raza heroics take Zimbabwe to Super Eights unbeaten with win over hosts Sri Lanka
The Team That Had Nothing Now Has the World Watching
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Fans and players celebrate together after Zimbabwe progress to Super Eight
Australia and Zimbabwe in Nail-Biting Race to Secure Super Eights Spot
ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Zimbabwe start campaign with comfortable win over Oman
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Twitter awestruck as flying Bennett pulls off screamer against Oman
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Twitter delighted as Muzarabani starts campaign with screamer to dismiss Jatinder
AI Simulation, ZIM vs OMA | Oman extend strong run as Jatinder anchors calm chase in Colombo
Zimbabwe vs Oman | T20 World Cup 2026 Preview
T20I Preview | Zimbabwe look confident, while Sri Lanka keen to end losing streak in Rawalpindi
Pakistan T20 Tri Series | Twitter reacts as Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe with 69-run win
AI Simulation, SRI vs ZIM | Sri Lanka extend dominance as Nissanka anchors total and Hasaranga spins Zimbabwe out
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Preview | Fresh Battle in Rawalpindi as Sri Lanka Aim to Extend Dominance
Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Twitter reacts as Pakistan survives scare before beating Zimbabwe in thrilling game
AI Simulation, PAK vs ZIM | Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe in series opener as Shaheen Afridi shines with three wickets
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – 1st T20I Preview | Rawalpindi set for high-pace clash as Pakistan aim to start tri-series strongly
You Won’t Believe How Drug Addiction Ended This Cricketer’s Career
Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with nine-run win in third T20I
AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game
ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview
Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare
AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test
Real Reason Why Pakistan is Playing Tri-series with Zimbabwe Rather than Afghanistan
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