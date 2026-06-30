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Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
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We bring you the most up-to-date Zimbabwe cricket news today, offering fans insights into their favorite team's activities and achievements. Stay informed with the latest Zimbabwe cricket news, where every detail is captured for the passionate cricket enthusiast.

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Motie makes Zimbabwe dance to his tunes in unbelievable bowling display

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Motie makes Zimbabwe dance to his tunes in unbelievable bowling display

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Wankhede gives catching masterclass to sloppy Zimbabwe during West Indies game

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Hetmyer six-hitting spree storms Wankhede and leaves Zimbabwe in daze

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Brian Bennett proves worth in outfield with yet another screamer

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Brian Bennett proves worth in outfield with yet another screamer

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ZIM vs SL | Raza heroics take Zimbabwe to Super Eights unbeaten with win over hosts Sri Lanka

ZIM vs SL | Raza heroics take Zimbabwe to Super Eights unbeaten with win over hosts Sri Lanka

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The Team That Had Nothing Now Has the World Watching

The Team That Had Nothing Now Has the World Watching

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Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Fans and players celebrate together after Zimbabwe progress to Super Eight

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Fans and players celebrate together after Zimbabwe progress to Super Eight

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Australia and Zimbabwe in Nail-Biting Race to Secure Super Eights Spot

Australia and Zimbabwe in Nail-Biting Race to Secure Super Eights Spot

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ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Zimbabwe start campaign with comfortable win over Oman

ICC T20 World Cup | Twitter impressed as Zimbabwe start campaign with comfortable win over Oman

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ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Twitter awestruck as flying Bennett pulls off screamer against Oman

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Twitter awestruck as flying Bennett pulls off screamer against Oman

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ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Twitter delighted as Muzarabani starts campaign with screamer to dismiss Jatinder

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | Twitter delighted as Muzarabani starts campaign with screamer to dismiss Jatinder

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AI Simulation, ZIM vs OMA | Oman extend strong run as Jatinder anchors calm chase in Colombo

AI Simulation, ZIM vs OMA | Oman extend strong run as Jatinder anchors calm chase in Colombo

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Zimbabwe vs Oman | T20 World Cup 2026 Preview

Zimbabwe vs Oman | T20 World Cup 2026 Preview

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T20I Preview | Zimbabwe look confident, while Sri Lanka keen to end losing streak in Rawalpindi

T20I Preview | Zimbabwe look confident, while Sri Lanka keen to end losing streak in Rawalpindi

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Pakistan T20 Tri Series | Twitter reacts as Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe with 69-run win

Pakistan T20 Tri Series | Twitter reacts as Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe with 69-run win

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AI Simulation, SRI vs ZIM | Sri Lanka extend dominance as Nissanka anchors total and Hasaranga spins Zimbabwe out

AI Simulation, SRI vs ZIM | Sri Lanka extend dominance as Nissanka anchors total and Hasaranga spins Zimbabwe out

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Preview | Fresh Battle in Rawalpindi as Sri Lanka Aim to Extend Dominance

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Preview | Fresh Battle in Rawalpindi as Sri Lanka Aim to Extend Dominance

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Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Twitter reacts as Pakistan survives scare before beating Zimbabwe in thrilling game

Pakistan T20I Tri Series | Twitter reacts as Pakistan survives scare before beating Zimbabwe in thrilling game

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AI Simulation, PAK vs ZIM | Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe in series opener as Shaheen Afridi shines with three wickets

AI Simulation, PAK vs ZIM | Pakistan dominate Zimbabwe in series opener as Shaheen Afridi shines with three wickets

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Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – 1st T20I Preview | Rawalpindi set for high-pace clash as Pakistan aim to start tri-series strongly

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe – 1st T20I Preview | Rawalpindi set for high-pace clash as Pakistan aim to start tri-series strongly

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You Won’t Believe How Drug Addiction Ended This Cricketer’s Career

You Won’t Believe How Drug Addiction Ended This Cricketer’s Career

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Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with nine-run win in third T20I

Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan complete clean sweep with nine-run win in third T20I

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AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game

AI Simulation, ZIM vs AFG T20Is | Afghanistan seal three-match series with 12-run win in second game

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ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview

ZIM vs AFG | Second T20I in Harare, Preview

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Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare

Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe | Afghanistan start T20 leg with 53-run win in Harare

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AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test

AFG vs ZIM | Twitter heaps praises as Zimbabwe dominate Afghanistan on first day of Harare Test

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Real Reason Why Pakistan is Playing Tri-series with Zimbabwe Rather than Afghanistan

Real Reason Why Pakistan is Playing Tri-series with Zimbabwe Rather than Afghanistan

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From breaking news to exclusive stories about the team, our platform is your go-to source for everything related to Zimbabwe cricket. Stay ahead with all the Zimbabwe cricket latest news and celebrate the team’s remarkable journey alongside us.