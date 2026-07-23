Shreyas Iyer Surpasses MS Dhoni to Create T20I Captaincy History
Shreyas Iyer has created a new record as the match against Zimbabwe started. He won the toss yet again in his 8th match as the captain of the Indian team. Iyer now holds the record of most consecutive toss wins in T20I by an Indian captain.
The Indian team is yet to do well in the shortest format of the game under Shreyas Iyer. The team has already lost the series against Ireland and England without winning any game, but they have done well in one field. And that is winning the toss. Iyer was able to win the toss in all of the seven matches in the UK tour.
This allowed him to tie with the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who helped India to win the T20 World Cup 2007. He also won 7 consecutive tosses in the shortest format of the game. But Iyer seems to be having a whole new level of luck in his hand.
He went on to begin the series against Zimbabwe also by winning the toss. As India decided to bowl first in this game, Shreyas Iyer went on to create a new record. He is now the captain with the most consecutive toss wins for India in the T20I format.
Our Take
Toss does play a vital role in the game, allowing the teams to choose what they would want to do according to the pitch conditions. Even though Shreyas Iyer was unable to capitalise much on the toss in the UK tour, he will be eager to give his best in the series against Zimbabwe. Moreover, this series will be crucial for India, as they would be able to climb back to the top of the ICC rankings if they win this series.