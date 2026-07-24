Ashwin Weighs In on Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravids Leadership Styles

He said, “If Hardik is not there, it's Nitish Kumar Reddy and then Shivam Dube. There is no point in harping about players that are not ready to play in your combination. If they are injured, they are injured. That's par for the course in any sport. Look at the 2023 World Cup, which just fizzled out because Hardik wasn't part of the combination. But the moment it fizzled out, they were not searching, and they did not try to play the sixth bowler. They skinned the cat differently and went with five bowlers.”