Ashwin Weighs In on Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravids Leadership Styles
Ashwin has finally talked about the coaching differences of India's last two Head Coaches. He compared Rahul Dravid’s stint with Gautam Gambhir, telling how Dravid faced the problems with ease. For this, Ashwin highlighted the issue of Hardik Pandya and his fitness ahead of the World Cup.
Ravichandran Ashwin has made a huge comparison between the two Head Coaches of the Indian team. Recently, the Indian team has started its preparations for the 2027 World Cup. Even after having players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, the team is not looking as strong and polished as it was.
And the main reason for the same is the absence of Hardik Pandya. He has been out of action due to an injury, as it remains a common issue for him over the last few years. In his place, Gambhir has tried various players but no one suited the role well. Ashwin drew a comparison, saying that Dravid ensured that India reached the finals of the World Cup even without Hardik Pandya.
He said, “If Hardik is not there, it's Nitish Kumar Reddy and then Shivam Dube. There is no point in harping about players that are not ready to play in your combination. If they are injured, they are injured. That's par for the course in any sport. Look at the 2023 World Cup, which just fizzled out because Hardik wasn't part of the combination. But the moment it fizzled out, they were not searching, and they did not try to play the sixth bowler. They skinned the cat differently and went with five bowlers.”
Our Take
The problem the Indian team has faced with the unavailability of Hardik Pandya has been a huge concern. Fans just hope that Hardik Pandya gets back in action in time for the World Cup and gives his best in the big tournament. Last time also he got injured during the World Cup, in the match against Bangladesh. Various players have tried to get in the role of Hardik Pandya, but none of them have been able to do it well.