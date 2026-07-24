Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates New T20I Record for India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a bold statement with the first T20I against Zimbabwe. He received a lot of criticism from the fans and critics upon his performances in the T20I series against England. Due to the same, he eventually ended up being dropped in the last game. And now he has answered them all well by scoring a half-century in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. Even though Abhishek Sharma was not able to do well, Sooryavanshi took the job well.