Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates New T20I Record for India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played his fourth T20I in the series against Zimbabwe. And in the first T20I, he went on to smash a half-century for the team in just 18 balls. This has made Vaibhav the youngest Indian to score a half-century in the T20I format.
India has received a stunning start in the series against Zimbabwe. Winning the first T20I by 7 wickets, the team had various positives to take away with them. And Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a vital role to ensure that India wins the game without any interruptions. The young talent played his fourth T20I, after playing three against England.
And in this game, he went on to break a record which no one expected. Vaibhav went on to regain his IPL form, which eventually helped him to smash the Zimbabwe's bowling line-up without any issues. In just 18 balls, he was able to score a half-century for the team with 4 fours and 4 sixes.
With the first T20I against Zimbabwe, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has created a new record. At the age of 15 years and 118 days, he is now standing tall as the youngest Indian to score a half-century in the T20I format. The same record in the other two formats is still being held by Sachin Tendulkar.
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a bold statement with the first T20I against Zimbabwe. He received a lot of criticism from the fans and critics upon his performances in the T20I series against England. Due to the same, he eventually ended up being dropped in the last game. And now he has answered them all well by scoring a half-century in the first T20I against Zimbabwe. Even though Abhishek Sharma was not able to do well, Sooryavanshi took the job well.