Yuvraj Singh Explains Why RoKo Are Vital for Indias 2027 World Cup Hopes
Yuvraj Singh has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 2027 World Cup. The two veterans are only playing in the ODI format to represent the team one last time in the biggest tournament. Yuvi talked about their importance in the young Indian side, noting the pressure in the tournament.
The Indian team has started its preparations for the 2027 World Cup. While it is still not clear which player will be able to make it to the main team for the tournament, two players have dedicated themselves for the same. And these two are India's veterans in this format of the game, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Both of them have retired from Tests and T20Is, making themselves available for ODIs only to play the World Cup one final time. Noting their form and experience, the Indian team will be backed with a strong batting line-up, only if they are a part of the World Cup squad. Amidst all the speculations whether they should play or not, Yuvraj Singh gave his views.
The former Indian all-rounder said, “We should appreciate and respect Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for what they have done for the country. They have won many games for India. If you take them for the 2027 World Cup, you feel them secure but if you don't secure them then you don't get the best out of them. That's why security is the most important.”
Our Take
Yuvraj Singh has backed both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the big tournament. He knows that their experience will be crucial for the Indian team at a stage where the majority of the faces will be new. Even though it will be Shubman Gill leading the team, the inputs from the senior stars who have already led the team in the big tournament will be crucial for Gill.