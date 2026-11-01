Twitter Erupts as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson Fail to Deliver in 5th T20I
Indian openers once again struggled to score well in the New Zealand T20Is. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson got dismissed for low scores, leading to an early collapse for the team. This has triggered memes and reactions on the social media around the duo.
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are known to be the most aggressive batting pair for the Indian cricket team. With one of them being able to handle things well, it goes out so well for the Indian team when both of them are able to smash runs together.
However, things can go otherwise, which happened in the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand. This match was being played in Hamilton, as India was sent to bat first. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were expected to give a strong start to the team, but the New Zealand bowlers had different plans.
Abhishek Sharma got dismissed for just 1 run off 2 balls, while Sanju Samson got dismissed scoring 4 runs off 10 balls. This has sparked a lot of reactions from the fans on Twitter, with some of them even calling for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Justice Graph
Justice Graph Goes Badly Down Today Of his Masterclass 4(10) ! https://t.co/UbAdzp8uaI— Ad.Gautam Hitler🐐 (@BartlettXa83356) November 1, 2026
The justice graph of Sanju Samson has been updated once again. But with this knock of 4 runs from 10 balls, it has gone to negative.
Next Prithvi Shaw
This is Unfair With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 💔 He Should Play other wise he'll Become next Prithvi Shaw 🙂 https://t.co/nDNsrWp9kK— Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) November 1, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be on the verge of being the next Prithvi Shaw. Instead he is not getting chances to be picked despite being the finest openers.
Double Problem
Situation of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rn https://t.co/QWPF1edhci— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) November 1, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not getting his chance to play in the Indian team. And at the same time, his homework is also pending.