Spotting Indian players and Youtubers in a Mr Beast video feels so great, that this time he decided to have Hardik Pandya, the premier all-rounder in the same. Fans are still waiting for Hardik Pandya to recover from his injury, so that he could be back in time for the World Cup 2027. As the team is trying out various new all-rounders, finding a replacement for Hardik Pandya has been a real challenge.