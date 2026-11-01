Hardik Pandyas Gesture After Mr Beast Challenge Victory Wins the Internet
Hardik Pandya participated in a challenge which was conducted by Mr Beast. With the video being out on his channel, various sportspersons were given different challenges. Pandya donated the 95 lakh rupees he won from the same to underprivileged kids and stray dogs.
Fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of Hardik Pandya on the field, but that has not happened anytime since the Indian Premier League. Now, Pandya has made his return to YouTube, as he was a part of a recent video which has been posted on Mr Beast’s YouTube channel.
He invited various sportspersons for different challenges, and Hardik Pandya was among one of them. His challenge was to hit homerun in baseball, and with his aggressive style, he was able to win it without any issues. Eventually, Pandya went on to grab 95 lakh rupees by winning the challenge.
But that wasn't just all that Pandya had done in this video. He has also gone to donate all the winnings received from the same to underprivileged kids and stray dogs. This gesture has won hearts of all the players and fans around the internet.
Our Take
Spotting Indian players and Youtubers in a Mr Beast video feels so great, that this time he decided to have Hardik Pandya, the premier all-rounder in the same. Fans are still waiting for Hardik Pandya to recover from his injury, so that he could be back in time for the World Cup 2027. As the team is trying out various new all-rounders, finding a replacement for Hardik Pandya has been a real challenge.