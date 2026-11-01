Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have surely managed to break various records in the shortest format of the game. There are chances that someday they will also be able to break the record created by Virat Kohli. But it should be noted that the record etched by Virat Kohli came at a time when the shortest format of the game was not much popular. Including the T20 World Cup and IPL, he was able to grab a huge amount of runs in the T20 format in 2016.