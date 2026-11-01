Ishan-Abhishek Duo Chases Virat Kohlis Historic T20 Milestone
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are now coming close to a record which is being held by Virat Kohli. In 2016, Kohli accomplished 18 50+ scores in a calendar year. Ten years later, Abhishek and Ishan stand close to it, with 15 50+ scores this year.
In the shortest format of the game, two batsmen have remained consistent with their run-scoring abilities. And these were Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma. Both of them have played together for the Indian team and even in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
With Ishan Kishan scoring a half-century in the fifth T20I against New Zealand, he has managed to level with Abhishek Sharma in a record. Both players have now managed to get 50+ scores 15 times in a calendar year, as they hold second place in this record by an Indian.
But the question is that even if stars like them are at the second spot, who is at the top? It is none other than Virat Kohli. Back in 2016, the King was able to accomplish 18 50+ scores in a calendar year in the T20 format. This also includes a historic IPL season where he smashed 973 runs.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have surely managed to break various records in the shortest format of the game. There are chances that someday they will also be able to break the record created by Virat Kohli. But it should be noted that the record etched by Virat Kohli came at a time when the shortest format of the game was not much popular. Including the T20 World Cup and IPL, he was able to grab a huge amount of runs in the T20 format in 2016.