Ishan Kishan Scripts History, Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Elite List
Ishan Kishan has now accomplished a record which is being held by Sachin Tendulkar in two formats of the game. With the fifth T20I against New Zealand, he went on to become the highest run-scorer for India in T20Is in a calendar year. Sachin Tendulkar holds this record for Tests and ODIs.
Ishan Kishan has been able to get a record to his name, and it happened in the same year when he made his comeback to the Indian team. With the T20I series against New Zealand coming to an end, he was able to break a record which was previously held by Suryakumar Yadav.
Suryakumar Yadav earlier held the record of having scored the most runs for India in a calendar year in T20Is. With Kishan scoring a half-century in the fifth T20I, he was able to overtake Suryakumar Yadav, as he has now managed to score 1220 runs for India in a calendar year in T20Is, which is the highest in this format.
At the same time, this record for the other two formats of the game is being held by Sachin Tendulkar, the God of Cricket. In Tests, he has managed to score 1562 runs in 2010, and in ODIs he has scored 1894 runs in 1998.
Our Take
Ishan Kishan coming at the same level with Sachin Tendulkar in a different format has been an achievement which he will cherish. India is still about to play three T20Is, which will take place in a gap of a few weeks. Kishan will be aiming to extend his record even further, as Abhishek Sharma is also coming closer to the same.