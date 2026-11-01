Big Boost for Mumbai! Rohit Sharma Set to Feature in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rohit Sharma is reported to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy again. He has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association that he will be available to play after the series against Sri Lanka. The Hitman shows his readiness for the World Cup 2027, as he aims to be at his best.
We are just having a few more games left to witness the aggression of Rohit Sharma in the ODI format. While he just plays for the Indian team in this format, he has made his plans clear for the World Cup 2027, which is less than a year away. And to ensure that he remains at his best, he is doing everything possible.
Reports suggest that Rohit Sharma has also made himself available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will be there to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after the series against Sri Lanka.
Rohit Sharma being back with Mumbai for probably one last time will be something that the fans would not miss. If he plays a few games at their home-ground, Wankhede Stadium, it will be an absolute delight for the fans.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma making himself available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy shows his dedication for the team and the World Cup plans. He narrowly missed out on the World Cup title in 2023, when India lost to Australia in the finals. But this time, he aims to leave no stones unturned as India prepares to lift the title after a gap of 16 years.