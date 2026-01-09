Vijay Hazare Trophy News

Welcome to the Vijay Hazare Trophy news section on SportsCafe! Here, you'll find all the latest updates, match results, and player performances. Stay informed on everything happening in India's prestigious domestic one-day competition.

Satire Saturday | Indian openers write to BCCI to stop drafting any more openers in the side

More than IPL, was impressed with how Prithvi Shaw batted in Vijay Hazare, asserts VVS Laxman

Twitter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad becoming first batsman to hit seven sixes in over enroute to blockbuster double century

How advice to become an auto-driver from his ‘ever-supportive’ father inspired Chirag Jani to evolve into one of India’s finest all-rounders

All those performances and hard work won’t go unrecognized, my time will come, vows Ankit Bawne

WATCH, Vijay Hazare Trophy | Jagadeesan flies off the blocks with six fours in 29-run second over

Is Ashwin Right to Tell Rohit and Virat to Play Domestic Cricket?

Thank you for visiting the Vijay Hazare Trophy news at SportsCafe. Be sure to check back regularly for the latest news and stay up-to-date on all the key moments and performances in this exciting tournament.