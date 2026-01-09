Vijay Hazare Trophy News

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Welcome to the Vijay Hazare Trophy news section on SportsCafe! Here, you'll find all the latest updates, match results, and player performances. Stay informed on everything happening in India's prestigious domestic one-day competition.

Shreyas Iyer Makes Injury Comeback Count in Domestic Match

Shreyas Iyer Makes Injury Comeback Count in Domestic Match

  • news
  • cricket
Is Virat Kohli Set for Another Vijay Hazare Game for Delhi?

Is Virat Kohli Set for Another Vijay Hazare Game for Delhi?

  • news
  • cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Opener Sees Record-Breaking Performances

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Opener Sees Record-Breaking Performances

  • news
  • cricket
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ends 39-Year-Old Record in List A Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ends 39-Year-Old Record in List A Cricket

  • news
  • cricket
Virat Kohlis Vrindavan Visit Wins Hearts, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohlis Vrindavan Visit Wins Hearts, Video Goes Viral

  • news
  • cricket
Virat Kohli Set to Reignite Domestic Cricket With Vijay Hazare Comeback

Virat Kohli Set to Reignite Domestic Cricket With Vijay Hazare Comeback

  • news
  • cricket
Rohit Sharma Set to Return to This Tournament After 7 Years

Rohit Sharma Set to Return to This Tournament After 7 Years

  • news
  • cricket
Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Stamped His Authority as India’s Best Youngster?

Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Stamped His Authority as India’s Best Youngster?

  • news
  • cricket
Is Ashwin Right to Tell Rohit and Virat to Play Domestic Cricket?

Is Ashwin Right to Tell Rohit and Virat to Play Domestic Cricket?

  • news
  • cricket
Duleep Trophy reverts to zonal format for the 2025-26 domestic cricket season

Duleep Trophy reverts to zonal format for the 2025-26 domestic cricket season

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH, Vijay Hazare Trophy | Jagadeesan flies off the blocks with six fours in 29-run second over

WATCH, Vijay Hazare Trophy | Jagadeesan flies off the blocks with six fours in 29-run second over

  • news
  • cricket
All those performances and hard work won’t go unrecognized, my time will come, vows Ankit Bawne

All those performances and hard work won’t go unrecognized, my time will come, vows Ankit Bawne

  • feature
  • cricket
How advice to become an auto-driver from his ‘ever-supportive’ father inspired Chirag Jani to evolve into one of India’s finest all-rounders

How advice to become an auto-driver from his ‘ever-supportive’ father inspired Chirag Jani to evolve into one of India’s finest all-rounders

  • feature
  • cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan creates world record with highest individual score in List A cricket

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan creates world record with highest individual score in List A cricket

  • news
  • cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan makes List A world record with fifth consecutive century

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan makes List A world record with fifth consecutive century

  • news
  • cricket
Reports | Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host Vijay Hazare Trophy, SMAT knockouts; BCCI confirms 2 Irani Cup ties

Reports | Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host Vijay Hazare Trophy, SMAT knockouts; BCCI confirms 2 Irani Cup ties

  • news
  • cricket
IPL 2022 Auctions | Washington Sundar will be sold at a huge price at mega auctions, reckons Aakash Chopra

IPL 2022 Auctions | Washington Sundar will be sold at a huge price at mega auctions, reckons Aakash Chopra

  • news
  • cricket
WATCH | Venkatesh Iyer celebrates century in Rajnikanth style

WATCH | Venkatesh Iyer celebrates century in Rajnikanth style

  • news
  • cricket
Reports | Hardik Pandya to skip Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda, undergoing rehab in Mumbai

Reports | Hardik Pandya to skip Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda, undergoing rehab in Mumbai

  • news
  • cricket
Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda captain

Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda captain

  • news
  • cricket
BCCI to ratify sexual harassment policy and discuss Ranji compensation in Apex Council meeting

BCCI to ratify sexual harassment policy and discuss Ranji compensation in Apex Council meeting

  • news
  • cricket
Deepak Chahar transforms himself into a fortified god, but not overnight

Deepak Chahar transforms himself into a fortified god, but not overnight

  • feature
  • cricket
More than IPL, was impressed with how Prithvi Shaw batted in Vijay Hazare, asserts VVS Laxman

More than IPL, was impressed with how Prithvi Shaw batted in Vijay Hazare, asserts VVS Laxman

  • news
  • cricket
BCCI cancels Men's Under-19 tournament owing to COVID fears

BCCI cancels Men's Under-19 tournament owing to COVID fears

  • news
  • cricket
Captaincy is something I definitely enjoy, reveals Prithvi Shaw

Captaincy is something I definitely enjoy, reveals Prithvi Shaw

  • news
  • cricket
Reports | Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal set to be overlooked for England ODIs

Reports | Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal set to be overlooked for England ODIs

  • news
  • cricket
Satire Saturday | Indian openers write to BCCI to stop drafting any more openers in the side

Satire Saturday | Indian openers write to BCCI to stop drafting any more openers in the side

  • feature
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Thank you for visiting the Vijay Hazare Trophy news at SportsCafe. Be sure to check back regularly for the latest news and stay up-to-date on all the key moments and performances in this exciting tournament.