Vijay Hazare Trophy News
Welcome to the Vijay Hazare Trophy news section on SportsCafe! Here, you'll find all the latest updates, match results, and player performances. Stay informed on everything happening in India's prestigious domestic one-day competition.
Shreyas Iyer Makes Injury Comeback Count in Domestic Match
Is Virat Kohli Set for Another Vijay Hazare Game for Delhi?
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 Opener Sees Record-Breaking Performances
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ends 39-Year-Old Record in List A Cricket
Virat Kohlis Vrindavan Visit Wins Hearts, Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Set to Reignite Domestic Cricket With Vijay Hazare Comeback
Rohit Sharma Set to Return to This Tournament After 7 Years
Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Stamped His Authority as India’s Best Youngster?
Is Ashwin Right to Tell Rohit and Virat to Play Domestic Cricket?
Duleep Trophy reverts to zonal format for the 2025-26 domestic cricket season
WATCH, Vijay Hazare Trophy | Jagadeesan flies off the blocks with six fours in 29-run second over
All those performances and hard work won’t go unrecognized, my time will come, vows Ankit Bawne
How advice to become an auto-driver from his ‘ever-supportive’ father inspired Chirag Jani to evolve into one of India’s finest all-rounders
Twitter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad becoming first batsman to hit seven sixes in over enroute to blockbuster double century
Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan creates world record with highest individual score in List A cricket
Vijay Hazare Trophy | Narayan Jagadeesan makes List A world record with fifth consecutive century
Reports | Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host Vijay Hazare Trophy, SMAT knockouts; BCCI confirms 2 Irani Cup ties
IPL 2022 Auctions | Washington Sundar will be sold at a huge price at mega auctions, reckons Aakash Chopra
WATCH | Venkatesh Iyer celebrates century in Rajnikanth style
Reports | Hardik Pandya to skip Vijay Hazare Trophy for Baroda, undergoing rehab in Mumbai
Krunal Pandya steps down as Baroda captain
BCCI to ratify sexual harassment policy and discuss Ranji compensation in Apex Council meeting
Deepak Chahar transforms himself into a fortified god, but not overnight
More than IPL, was impressed with how Prithvi Shaw batted in Vijay Hazare, asserts VVS Laxman
BCCI cancels Men's Under-19 tournament owing to COVID fears
Captaincy is something I definitely enjoy, reveals Prithvi Shaw
Reports | Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal set to be overlooked for England ODIs
Satire Saturday | Indian openers write to BCCI to stop drafting any more openers in the side
Thank you for visiting the Vijay Hazare Trophy news at SportsCafe. Be sure to check back regularly for the latest news and stay up-to-date on all the key moments and performances in this exciting tournament.