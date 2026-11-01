From White Ball to Red Ball? Tilak Varma Could Get a Major Opportunity
Tilak Varma is likely to get a chance in the red ball format. He is reported to be a part of the India A team for the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A. This could help Tilak to make his mark for the team in the longest format of the game.
Tilak Varma is about to get his chance for the Indian team in the red ball format. He has been doing well for the team in the shortest format of the game, but the selectors do know that his talent is not just limited to the same.
Reports suggest that he will be a part of the India A team for the third unofficial Test against New Zealand A. If the reports are true, this would be a huge moment for Tilak, who has been waiting to get a chance to play for the team in his favourite format.
A few weeks back, he mentioned that the Test format is his favourite. And he went on to prove the same with the help of his performances in the domestic games. He was able to be a key player for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy, which helped the team to dominate in the tournament.
Our Take
With Tilak Varma expected to get a chance in the longest format of the game, it is his time to utilise the opportunity well. His form for the Indian team in the T20I format has been a lot better than ever before, as he adapts to the game situation as soon as possible.