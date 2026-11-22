Rishabh Pant has been known for unlocking a whole different form when it comes to the SENA Tests. He may not be very powerful when it comes to scoring runs for the team in Asian conditions. But when he gets to know that the team is playing in tough conditions, he unlocks a form no one expected. It can be said that he will go on to be the best wicket-keeper batsman for the Indian team in the SENA conditions.