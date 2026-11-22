Rishabh Pant Creates History With Stunning Century Against New Zealand!
Rishabh Pant had tons in three SENA nations excluding New Zealand. But he was able to achieve the same in the first Test, smashing his first century in the country. Also, this made him the first Asian wicket-keeper with tons in all SENA nations.
Rishabh Pant could be named as the best Asian wicket-keeper when it comes to the SENA conditions. While all the other batsmen struggle to score runs in these conditions, there have been a few who have been able to conquer them all by scoring a century.
Earlier there were five Indian players who had completed tons in all SENA nations, but none of them was a wicket-keeper. So, Spidey decided to etch history by becoming the first wicket-keeper to have scored a century in all SENA countries. He went on to score 128 runs off 153 balls for the team.
Along with that, Pant is also close to various other records in the longest format of the game. In just 91 innings, he has managed to hit 108 sixes in this format. Now he is coming closer to the record of Ben Stokes, who has smashed 138 sixes in the Test format.
Our Take
Rishabh Pant has been known for unlocking a whole different form when it comes to the SENA Tests. He may not be very powerful when it comes to scoring runs for the team in Asian conditions. But when he gets to know that the team is playing in tough conditions, he unlocks a form no one expected. It can be said that he will go on to be the best wicket-keeper batsman for the Indian team in the SENA conditions.