India vs New Zealand Set for a Thrilling Final Day in 1st Test
India and New Zealand are set to have a thrilling final day in the first Test. New Zealand will have to bat for 90 overs to ensure the game ends in a draw. On the other hand, India will have to take 8 wickets as soon as possible to get a massive win.
The first Test match between New Zealand and India is about to get the most dramatic finish known to the fans. After the end of day four, New Zealand has managed to keep themselves alive in the game. But the Indian team also remains keen to secure their first Test win in New Zealand since 1968.
Now the last day of the match is being highly anticipated by the fans, as New Zealand is trailing by a massive total of 233 runs. On the other hand, the Indian team will have to take 8 wickets in the 90 overs to ensure that they are able to win this match.
With bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, and Akash Deep spearheading the pace attack, the team will be ready to do wonders. On the other hand, New Zealand is also having its key batsmen not out in the game for the final day.
Our Take
The result of the first Test between New Zealand and India will be crucial for the Indian team. Noting the fact that India has not won a game in New Zealand since 1968, Shubman Gill has the chance to create history. But for that to happen, the team will have to go through various challenges on a track which has mainly supported the batsmen.