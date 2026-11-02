Mohammad Amir's APL Appearance Could Pave the Way for IPL
Mohammad Amir has made it almost clear that he will be a part of various T20 leagues now. Recently, he went on to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League, since he now holds the UK citizenship. With that, the doors for him to participate in the IPL have also opened.
There are chances that a former Pakistani player could make his return to the Indian cricket team. And this could be the player whose words are somewhat cherished by the Indian fans, Mohammad Amir. He has been a part of the Pakistan cricket team earlier and even played against India.
But over the last few years, he has shifted to the United Kingdom. With him completing the requirements to acquire a citizenship, he went on to receive the same, which no longer makes him a citizen of Pakistan. This has also allowed Amir to participate in the Afghanistan Premier League.
With his participation in the same, it has also opened doors for his participation in the Indian Premier League. Now that he doesn't hold a citizenship of Pakistan, he might not be facing any issues while being a part of the auction as well.
Our Take
Mohammad Amir participation in the IPL still remains a question. He has shown interest on various occasions when it came to playing along with the Indian stars, and if he registers in the IPL, the bids could go high. Or there are slight chances that he might even choose not to register in the IPL and go with some other T20 league, such as the PSL.