Double Injury Concern Rocks New Zealand Camp Before India Series
The New Zealand camp has been affected with injuries ahead of the ODI series against India. Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have been ruled out of the series, just a few days before the games would start. It remains to be seen how the Black Caps would be able to do without them.
New Zealand has already lost the T20I series against the Indian team. And as the team aims to be strong for the ODI series, it seems that destiny is having some different plans. The five match ODI series between the two teams is set to be played from 4 November.
And right before this series, the New Zealand cricket team has suffered with two major injury blows. It is confirmed that Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman have been ruled out of the ODI series, missing out on all five games. Both of them even missed out on the T20I series due to their injuries.
Mark Chapman suffered a left hamstring injury in the European T20 Premier League. Along with that, Rachin Ravindra suffered a shoulder dislocation which happened during an advertisement shoot for New Zealand Cricket.
Our Take
New Zealand has suffered with some serious injury blows ahead of the crucial ODI series. The team will be looking forward to bringing the best in place of them, as they aim to dominate over India in the ODI series. Definitely their batting line-up has been affected to a huge extent with the unavailability of these two stars, as it remains to be seen how the Indian bowlers will be able to do.