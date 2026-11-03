Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh Set for a Shock IPL Trade Deal!
A new trade deal seems to be on the cards for Hardik Pandya. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are reportedly setting up a swap deal for the same. If this deal gets confirmed, Hardik Pandya will join Punjab Kings and Arshdeep Singh will join Mumbai Indians.
Another day, another development on the Hardik Pandya trade deal. But this time it seems that the premier all-rounder might just have found his final destination for the upcoming IPL season. And it's not Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, or even Rajasthan Royals.
Instead, it is Punjab Kings. As the team is targeting its first-ever IPL title, they are now looking forward to having Hardik Pandya to their team. The recent reports suggest that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings would be going through a swap deal for the same.
With this deal, Hardik Pandya will be traded to Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will get Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod. If this deal happens, it will be a blockbuster ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Both teams will be able to receive huge benefits from the respective players.
Our Take
Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings having the swap deal on the cards seems to be a major move for both teams. Punjab Kings will be able to stand with two key all-rounder options in the form of Marco Jansen and Hardik Pandya. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be able to get two premier bowling options for the powerplay in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.