Hardik Pandya's Potential Team Switch Sparks Massive Buzz on Twitter
Hardik Pandya has found a new team in the IPL trade rumours. Reports suggest that Punjab Kings have now raised interest in having Hardik Pandya to their team, with Mumbai Indians getting Arshdeep Singh.
Yet another day, yet another update on the Hardik Pandya deal. But, this time, the all-rounder may not have found his ultimate home for the next IPL season. And it's not Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders or even Rajasthan Royals.
Rather, it is Punjab Kings. As the team is targeting its first-ever IPL title, they are now looking forward to having Hardik Pandya to their team. The recent reports suggest that Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings would be going through a swap deal for the same.
With this deal, Hardik Pandya will be traded to Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will get Arshdeep Singh and Vishnu Vinod. This deal, if it does, will be a blockbuster in the league to come ahead of the next IPL season. Both teams will be able to receive huge benefits from the respective players.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Rumours These Days
Hardik Pandya Trade Rumours These Days 😭 https://t.co/tEbnUCGlt0 pic.twitter.com/f4fx2LhLnp— Ethan_Hunt (@AKSHAY_HUNT7) November 3, 2026
Hardik Pandya trade rumours have been changing a lot these days. One day he's in Chennai, next day he's in Kolkata, next day he arrives in Punjab.
From CSK Fans
Thank you Hardik Pandya for the entertainment. We will miss you.— ` (@Itz_Bl3ze) November 3, 2026
(July 2026 - November 2026) pic.twitter.com/rxugZAI7tL
Chennai Super Kings fans will be missing Hardik Pandya now. From July to November, they have been hearing about the trade rumours for Hardik but didn't get him.
Scenes from Mullanpur
Scenes from mullanpur in next IPL season. pic.twitter.com/t9KTHuLJGV— W̶a̶d̶e̶ (@WadeCric) November 3, 2026
It will be interesting to see if Hardik Pandya takes the captaincy from Shreyas Iyer. Then he will be able to recreate what he actually did with Rohit Sharma a few seasons back.