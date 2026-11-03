Twitter Reacts as Suryakumar Yadav Puts IPL Trade Rumours to Rest
Suryakumar Yadav was reported to be a part of a trade deal with Lucknow Super Giants. Just when the rumours started to go viral, Suryakumar decided to do something. He posted a story of Mumbai Indians, highlighting that he's going nowhere.
Over the last few days, another name has been active in the IPL trade rumours. And it is none other than Suryakumar Yadav. It was rumoured that there are discussions going on to trade Suryakumar Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming season.
But as soon as the rumours started to spread online, it was the responsibility of the player to ensure they don't reach a wide audience. For this, the former Indian captain had a great way of tackling.
He decided to post an Instagram story, where he shared a reel of Mumbai Indians. Along with that, he even mentioned the blue heart on the same, ensuring that he has denied the trade rumours without actually talking about the same.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Nice Question
Why was he ever dropped in the first place for Babbu Shreyas Iyer?— PCT GEO News (@PakistanCrnrj) November 3, 2026
A Twitter user didn't even want to know about the trade rumours. He still wants to know about the reason why he was dropped from the team in place of Shreyas Iyer.
Another Speculation
What could we understand from this, might be Rohit Sharma rejected the captaincy and Surya become the captain— Pankaj Agrawal (@iampankaj_007) November 3, 2026
Another speculation has come up among the cricket fans. Is Surya staying because Rohit rejected the captaincy and he will be the new captain?
The Fear
Release hone ka Darr— Shrawan Kumar (@Shraaaaawn_) November 3, 2026
😭🤣
One of them might have told the reason why Suryakumar Yadav posted the story. Maybe he had the fear of being released by the team ahead of the upcoming IPL season.