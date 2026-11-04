Ian Smith Shares His Honest Thoughts on Virat Kohli's Test Retirement
Virat Kohli has returned to the game to play the ODIs against New Zealand. As he dominated in the first ODI, the former New Zealand star, Ian Smith had something to say about the King in the game. He talked about the disappointment he felt after knowing about his retirement from Tests.
Even at the age of 38, Virat Kohli is dominating the game like no one else. He returned to the SENA conditions once again, as India faced New Zealand in the first ODI. With Kohli scoring 74 runs, India was able to comfortably complete the 143 runs to be chased in the game.
But during the match, there were moments where the former New Zealand stars started to talk about the King. The talks were not just limited to the form which he has maintained in the game, some of them even went to his Test retirement.
Ian Smith broke his silence on Kohli's Test retirement, as he said, "I gotta be honest when Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket, I was very disappointed, because Virat Kohli’s test hundred is something to look at, so i was really really disappointed when he said im not gonna play test cricket anymore".
Our Take
Virat Kohli's Test retirement didn't just shock Ian Smith, it was able to shock many more cricket enthusiasts and players alike. Even though he was able to dominate for the Indian team in the longest format of the game, his form stepped up to a new low, as his average kept on dropping. It still remains a question what would have happened if Kohli would have continued to play for the team in the Test format.