Twitter Reacts as Ravindra Jadeja Gets Spotted Carrying a Stethoscope
Ravindra Jadeja was seen wearing a stethoscope in the 2nd Test. He used it to check his own heartbeat during the game, as he sat down on the benches. This has sparked a meme fest on Twitter, with fans bringing out the best reactions.
The second Test between New Zealand and India has sparked a meme fest on Twitter. And despite Ravindra Jadeja not being a part of the team, he has been on the headlines with a scene which has gone viral. While sitting out, he was seen wearing a stethoscope during the game.
Jadeja used this stethoscope to measure his own heartbeat, as the moment went on to capture the attention of the fans.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
ICT Fans
https://t.co/V0ASJXr36r— Charvi Vyas (@4Vvyas) November 29, 2026
Ravindra Jadeja has shown the situation of the ICT fans, ever since Gautam Gambhir took over as the Head Coach.
Dr Jaddu
Dr. Ravindra Jadeja in the house guy,s. https://t.co/0KMzCGMTlx— कृष्णा Yadav¹⁸ (@krishnakrris904) November 28, 2026
All the doctors need to be scared of losing their jobs now. An all-rounder in the form of Jadeja is coming to take up their work.
Vaibhav Nailed it
Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hilarious story for Ravindra Jadeja 😂 https://t.co/8Ro6dNUwb6— Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) November 29, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi even posted the story on Ravindra Jadeja wearing the stethoscope. For any medical queries, you can connect him.
Got Some Work
Ravindra Jadeja check his heart beat 😂😁😂😁😁😁😂😁😂😁😁😁😁 गंभीर ने और कुछ करने के लिए तो छोडा नहीं है। #NZvIND #RAVINDRAJADEJA https://t.co/qAgOO4MxYj— sports news (@CricUniverse7) November 28, 2026
Ravindra Jadeja got no chance to play for the Indian team in the series. So he decided to take up some other work as well, such as checking the heartbeat.