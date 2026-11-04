India Receive Massive Boost Ahead of Highly Anticipated NZ Tests.

Good News for Team India as New Zealand Test Series Approaches
The Indian team has received a major boost ahead of the Test series against New Zealand. Prasidh Krishna, who was dealing with an injury, has been declared fit for the Test series. He will now be a part of the team for the crucial games, as India aims to keep the WTC final hopes alive.
The Indian team has been working to keep its preparations for the New Zealand Tests intact. And amidst all this, the team has received a major boost which is in the form of Prasidh Krishna. Earlier, his availability for this series was questionable, as he was dealing with an injury.
But the recent reports suggest that Krishna has recovered from his injury, and he is now available for the Test series against New Zealand. This will be a major boost to the bowling line-up of the Indian team, as they would require his raw pace and accurate lengths in the New Zealand conditions.
India is left with 7 games in the current World Test Championship cycle. With two of these games being against New Zealand, these games will also be crucial to determine whether India will make it to the finals of the WTC or not. And the availability of Prasidh strengthens the team's bowling line-up to a great extent.
Our Take
Prasidh Krishna being fit and available for the Indian team ahead of the Tests against New Zealand is a major boost. Having stars such as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah has already given a kickstart to the Indian bowling unit. But Prasidh Krishna and his ability to take wickets will be building up some more pressure on the New Zealand batsmen, as he has the talent to be India's trump card in the series.