Virat Kohli Achieves Historic Milestone in ODI Clash Against New Zealand
Virat Kohli has done something which no cricketer has done before. He is now the only player in ODI history to average more than 50 in all SENA countries. This was made possible with the help of the 74 runs he scored in the first ODI.
Virat Kohli has been able to achieve something which no other player has done before in the ODI format. In the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland, he managed to score 74 runs off just 51 balls, which helped to take India over the line and win the game by 5 wickets.
With this, he has also been able to cross the 50 average mark in New Zealand. And this was exactly what Virat Kohli needed to achieve a record in his favourite format of the game. He is now the only player to average more than 50 in all SENA countries, a feat no other batsman has achieved before.
His average for New Zealand stood at 49.66 before this series. But the first ODI has helped to put it above 51, better than the average of 50.03 in Australia.
Our Take
Virat Kohli has put down some levels to the game which will be challenging to be achieved by any other batsmen. The SENA conditions are known to challenge the batsman to a great extent. But he has mastered not just one or two, but across all the four countries in the same. At the same time, Kohli will now have to ensure that he is able to maintain the average above 50 in the remaining four games of this series, which will help him to take this record fully with him.