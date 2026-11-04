Virat Kohli has put down some levels to the game which will be challenging to be achieved by any other batsmen. The SENA conditions are known to challenge the batsman to a great extent. But he has mastered not just one or two, but across all the four countries in the same. At the same time, Kohli will now have to ensure that he is able to maintain the average above 50 in the remaining four games of this series, which will help him to take this record fully with him.