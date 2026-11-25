IPL 2027 Auction Gets Bigger! 1,200+ Players Enter the Race
The details on the IPL 2027 auction have been revealed. More than 1200 players have registered for the same, as the list is expected to be shortened in a few days. Various big names such as Trent Boult and Ben Stokes have also registered for the same.
The details for the upcoming IPL auction have been revealed. It has been reported that a massive total of 1220 players have registered themselves to find a team in the upcoming auction. This list also included a total of 14 capped Indian stars and a massive total of 170 capped international players.
A total of 281 overseas players have made themselves a part of the auction pool, but only 25 of them will be able to find themselves in a team for the upcoming season. All eyes will be on the big names who have registered themselves in the auction to be a part of the tournament.
It should be noted that a total of 66 slots will be filled in the upcoming auction, out of which 25 slots belong to the overseas players. The IPL teams will be submitting the list of players in whom they are interested, as the list is expected to be shortened soon.
Our Take
The upcoming auction is a mini one, but it has generated a lot of buzz among the players and fans. It should be noted that this auction will allow the teams to get the best players in their line-up before the cycle ends. With this, they will be able to decide the key players who they want to keep in their line-up for the mega auction.