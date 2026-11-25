Ben Stokes Registers for IPL 2027 Auction in Big Development
Ben Stokes has registered for the IPL 2027 auction. The former English all-rounder will be making his return to the tournament after a long time. After retiring from international cricket earlier this year, Stokes has now started to participate in T20 leagues.
In a major update, the former England captain, Ben Stokes, has registered himself for the IPL 2027 auction. After retiring from all forms of international cricket a few months back, Stokes has made it clear that he would be participating in the T20 leagues and domestic events.
Reports suggest that he has registered for the IPL 2027 auction at a base price of 2 crore INR. He didn't register himself for the IPL 2025 Mega auction, due to which he was barred from participating in the next two auctions too. Now that he is eligible to participate in the IPL 2027 auction, he has done the same.
Ben Stokes had a remarkable career in the Indian Premier League, where he last played for Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season. It should be noted that his last T20 game came back in 2024 during the Hundred, where he suffered with a hamstring injury.
Our Take
Ben Stokes will be a key player to be targeted by the franchises in the upcoming auction. Various teams are having a good purse for the same, and Stokes entering the auction during this time comes as a major boost. His comeback in the shortest format of the game is much awaited by the fans, as it remains to be seen which team bags Stokes in their line-up for the upcoming season.