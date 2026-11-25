Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Opens Up on His Chat With Yuvraj Singh
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a blistering knock of 204 runs in the match against UAE. Before this game, he was unable to perform well in the previous games of the tournament. However, he revealed the conversation with Yuvraj Singh, and what changed in him after that.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi left no stones unturned as he turned the ACC Rising Stars tournament to a video game. After playing a blistering knock of 204 runs off just 53 balls, he was able to dominate the UAE bowlers without any issues. Even on the ball at which he lost his wicket, he attempted to finish the game with a six.
But if we take a look at the scores of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before this game, it wasn't very amazing from him. He registered low scores against Nepal and Pakistan A, but something changed when he stepped out to bat for the team in the match against UAE.
This happened due to the conversation he had with Yuvraj Singh. Talking about the same, Vaibhav said, “I spoke to Yuvraj Singh sir for almost half an hour, he explained a lot to me about batting. I was very worried, so I spoke to him openly - Sir, I am having these problems. When I am going to bat on the wicket and he explained everything to me for half an hour.”
Our Take
Yuvraj Singh has done a lot in shaping the young talent for the Indian team. It is not just Abhishek Sharma who has been a talent polished by Yuvi, it is also Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. And when both of them play together for the Indian cricket team, it is absolute madness for the fans to witness and brutal knocks against the bowlers.