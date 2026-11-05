ICC Reveals Nominees for October Player of the Month Awards
The ICC has revealed its nominees for the Player of the Month award in October. Deepti Sharma is the only Indian player to be nominated for the same. Shai Hope and Marco Jansen are also among the men nominees for the award.
The nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award in the month of October have been revealed. It was an intense month for the cricket fans, filled with tons of action in the men's and women's cricket.
In the Men's award, the three players who have been nominated are Shai Hope, Arafat Minhas, and Marco Jansen. Hope was able to deliver prolific performances in the West Indies tour of India. On the other hand, Marco Jansen dominated for the Proteas with both bat and ball in the Australia tests.
In the Women's award, the nominees are Annabel Sutherland, Sobhana Mostary, and Deepti Sharma. It remains to be seen which of these players will be able to take the award with them, noting the fact that all of them have shown tremendous performances.
Our Take
The ICC Player of the Month awards for the month of October are about to have a heated time. There are some players who dominated against the top nations, such as Shai Hope against India. On the other hand, there are players such as Marco Jansen, who dominated with both bat and ball in the Tests against Australia. Indian fans will still hope that Deepti Sharma will be able to take the award for her performances in Women's cricket.