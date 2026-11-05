WPL 2027 Schedule Revealed as MI and RCB Set for Blockbuster Opener
The schedule of WPL 2027 has been officially revealed. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be opening the tournament once again, as they clash against each other at Brabourne Stadium. Vadodara is also set to host a total of 11 games.
The Women's Premier League is all set to commence in a few months, and the schedule of the tournament has also been announced. In the upcoming season, the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will be opening the tournament by going against Mumbai Indians.
Both teams will be facing off against each other at the Brabourne Stadium. This will be followed by the clash of Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz on 15 January, and the runner-up of the previous season, Delhi Capitals, will be playing their first match on 16 January, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Till now four editions of the tournament have been played, and only Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been able to win the title twice. Even when Delhi Capitals reached finals on all four occasions, they fell short each time on winning the title.
Our Take
The upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League is set to be an intense one. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians will be the key contenders for the title once again, as both teams are now eyeing their third title in the tournament. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will also aim to win the title this time, as they have fallen short on all of the four occasions.