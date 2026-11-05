Virat Kohli Considers this as his Best ODI Innings Till Date.

Virat Kohli Reveals Which Innings He Considers the Best of His ODI Career
Virat Kohli is known as the player who has dominated the ODI format like no other. Even till now, he has put himself at the front for the Indian team in this format, having the highest number of centuries. But recently, he also talked about the innings which he considers as his best in ODIs.
Virat Kohli, the Master of Run Chase, King, and many more, is known for his dominance across all formats of the game. But if we take a look at the format where he has been able to dominate consistently, it is the ODIs. Till now, the King has decided to be a core member of the team in this format.
His numbers in the ODI format have been staggering, with 15183 runs in 305 innings, including 55 centuries and 80 half-centuries. But if we talk about selecting one particular ODI knock of Virat Kohli which could be the best, it will be impossible to decide. Recently, the King has told the fans the knock he thinks was the best.
And it turned out to be the knock which he played in the final of the Champions Trophy 2013. It was a rain affected game, where India had to set a target. With the top order failing to score well, he went on to smash 43 runs, which helped the Indian team to set a competitive total and win the game.
Our Take
Virat Kohli knows the impact of those 43 runs in the final on his career and the beginning of a dominance in ODIs, which gave him the title of the King of the game. Even though he has managed to score 50+ scores a total of 133 times, the knock of 43 runs had a huge impact as it laid the foundation to his dominance in big games.