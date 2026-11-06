Indian Players Reportedly Demand ₹40 Crore at Upcoming IPL Mega Auction
The Indian players have started to make some huge demands ahead of the IPL Mega Auction. Reports suggest that two stars have demanded to be paid 40 crore rupees in the 2028 Mega auction by their respective teams. If they are not paid, they will walk out of the tournament.
The Indian Premier League is about to have its next mega auction for the 2028 season. While the auction for the current season is yet to take place, there are a number of controversies which have come up for the 2028 Mega Auction of the IPL.
As per the reports, there are two players who have demanded to be paid 40 crore rupees by their franchise in the upcoming mega auction. This is a huge price tag, considering the total budget of 120 crore which the teams get for the same.
While the names of the players have not been revealed, their choice of getting 40 crore in the mega auction has immediately made the headlines. It is also being said that they will play for the team only if they get the required price, with one of these players also being tied for captaincy.
Our Take
The choice of the two Indian players being paid 40 crore rupees by their teams in the auction is surely a controversial one. And noting the huge price tag, it can be said that the demand has been made by the star players of the Indian cricket team, who stay a lot in demand. Still, the decision lies in the hands of the IPL management and the BCCI, as it remains to be seen what decisions will take place on the same.