Devon Conway Ruled Out, New Zealand Call Up Replacement for ODI Series.

New Zealand Name Replacement as Devon Conway Is Ruled Out of ODI Series
Devon Conway has been ruled out of the ODI series against India. He suffered a concussion ahead of the first ODI, after which the assessments took place. Nick Kelly has been called up as a replacement for the remaining four games.
Devon Conway was not a part of the New Zealand playing XI in the first ODI match against India. Right before the game, he had suffered a concussion while having a fielding practice session with the team. He collided with Matt Henry, which resulted in the injury.
Upon assessments, it was revealed that he had suffered a concussion. And following this, it has now been confirmed that he won't be able to play any of the remaining games for the team in this series. As a result, the New Zealand Cricket board had to announce a replacement for the same.
Nick Kelly has now been added to the team in place of Devon Conway. He has been able to show some impressive performances for the team in the domestic circuit, as he now aims to continue them even in the internationals.
Our Take
It will be a major miss for Devon Conway, as he misses out on a key series against the Indian team. But this series could also open doors for Nick Kelly, who was able to show fine performances in the domestic circuit. If he is able to continue the same form against the number one ranked team India, he could help the Kiwis to level the series without any issues.