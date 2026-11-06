India Set for Bangladesh Return? January 2027 Tour Back in Discussion
The India tour of Bangladesh is now back on the cards to take place. Reports suggest that the January 2027 window is being seen to schedule 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. A few months back, the BCB also released the hosting rights for the series, but it didn't take place.
The India tour of Bangladesh has been delayed since 2025, and now it is finally expected to take place soon. Reports suggest that the tour will be having 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, as a window of January 2027 is being explored for the same.
Both BCCI and BCB are yet to issue a statement for the same, but the schedule remains quite free for both teams in January 2027. India will be playing ODIs against Zimbabwe, as the chances of a tour of Bangladesh now seem prominent. This tour was expected to take place in September this year, but the series between India and Afghanistan clashed with it.
A few months back, the BCB even sold the broadcasting rights of this series. If the series is scheduled in the month of January, it will be a boost for the Indian team's preparations for the ODI World Cup, as they get three more ODIs to play.
Our Take
The India tour of Bangladesh is back in talks to take place. While this suggests that the tensions between the two boards have now eased down, it still will be bringing a lot of backlash from the fans. The controversy erupted due to the geopolitical tensions between the nations, after which Mustafizur Rahman was released from KKR. Eventually, Bangladesh also decided to opt out of the T20 World Cup 2026, which was hosted by India.