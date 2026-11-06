New Team, New Chapter? James Anderson Likely to Continue His Playing Career
James Anderson is likely to have his professional career extended. Lancashire denied a contract renewal to the veteran pacer, as fans thought it to be an end for him. But reports suggest that Surrey is expected to offer him a new contract.
James Anderson might not be ending his cricket career anytime soon. Even after his retirement from international cricket, he would still be engaged with the domestic circuit in England for the coming seasons. A few weeks back, Lancashire had to name the players with whom they wanted to renew the contract.
And unfortunately, James Anderson didn't find his name on the list. Lancashire was unwilling to continue with him, as everyone thought that it was now time for him to bid a farewell to the team and English domestic. However, a latest update shows that things might just have changed for the premier English pacer.
It has been reported that Surrey has offered a contract for Sir James Anderson to play for them in the upcoming seasons. But it is still not confirmed when he would be accepting the contract and be a part of the team, or participate more in the T20 leagues.
Our Take
Every team in the English domestic league knows the worth of a player like James Anderson. He has been a part of Lancashire for two decades and it helped him to a great extent to build his career. Now that he has parted ways with Lancashire, if he also comes up with Surrey, it will be a huge challenge. Surrey fans would be happy to see a legendary star play for their team, but it will be something unexpected for the Lancashire fans.