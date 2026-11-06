Siraj Is Back! Twitter Erupts as Indian Pacer Joins Squad for 2nd ODI

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Mohammed Siraj has now joined the Indian team ahead of the second ODI. He is heading to this game after playing the second unofficial Test match against New Zealand A. Fans have started to react to the return of Miyan bhai to the ODI side.

Mohammed Siraj Joins India for Second ODI, Twitter Has Its Say.

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The Indian team has started its preparations for the second ODI against West Indies. And for this game, a key player has joined the Indian team, as he is ready to strengthen the bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj is back with the Indian side, as he sets his eyes to play the next game.

He was a part of the India A side for the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A. In this game also, he was able to display some fine performances, which helped India A to dominate the New Zealand A batting line-up.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Siraj joining the ODI side:

Nabi vs Siraj

With Siraj being available for the second match, will Auqib Nabi be dropped? One fan thinks that Nabi should get more chances to play for the team.

DSP Siraj

DSP Siraj has now joined the Indian team for the second ODI against New Zealand. With him, the New Zealand batsmen might be arrested soon at Wellington.

Complete Attack

With Mohammed Siraj coming into the team, the bowling attack seems complete. It remains to be seen how the New Zealand batsmen will be able to fare to the same.

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