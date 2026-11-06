Mohammed Siraj Joins India for Second ODI, Twitter Has Its Say.

Siraj Is Back! Twitter Erupts as Indian Pacer Joins Squad for 2nd ODI
Mohammed Siraj has now joined the Indian team ahead of the second ODI. He is heading to this game after playing the second unofficial Test match against New Zealand A. Fans have started to react to the return of Miyan bhai to the ODI side.
The Indian team has started its preparations for the second ODI against West Indies. And for this game, a key player has joined the Indian team, as he is ready to strengthen the bowling attack. Mohammed Siraj is back with the Indian side, as he sets his eyes to play the next game.
He was a part of the India A side for the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A. In this game also, he was able to display some fine performances, which helped India A to dominate the New Zealand A batting line-up.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to Siraj joining the ODI side:
Nabi vs Siraj
@CricCrazyJohns I feel Nabi should get one more chance and Siraj should wait No way Nabi should be judged by one match performance where his catch was also dropped Siraj should be kept fresh for the tests while Nabi should play all the ODIs along with Arsh, Gurnoor and Kamboj— BhubanVibe 😎 (@Sugar_daddy1703) November 6, 2026
With Siraj being available for the second match, will Auqib Nabi be dropped? One fan thinks that Nabi should get more chances to play for the team.
DSP Siraj
@CricCrazyJohns DSP Siraj with Team India against New Zealand in Wellington stadium.— Sharik (@siddiquisharik1) November 6, 2026
DSP Siraj has now joined the Indian team for the second ODI against New Zealand. With him, the New Zealand batsmen might be arrested soon at Wellington.
Complete Attack
@CricCrazyJohns siraj aa gaya toh pace attack complete lag raha hai for wellington— SportsClaus (@sportsclaus) November 6, 2026
With Mohammed Siraj coming into the team, the bowling attack seems complete. It remains to be seen how the New Zealand batsmen will be able to fare to the same.