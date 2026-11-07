Ajay Jadeja Highlights Virat Kohli’s Importance for India in the 2027 World Cup
Ajay Jadeja has talked about the importance of Virat Kohli for the 2027 World Cup. When Kohli got out for a cheap score, India's batting line-up collapsed in a short chase. Highlighting this, Jadeja claimed Kohli to be the pillar of the team.
Ajay Jadeja has made a huge statement on the availability of Virat Kohli for the 2027 World Cup. The veteran is only a part of the ODI team, as he has retired from the other two formats of the game. Now that he has put his focus on the big tournament, questions on his place have persisted for a long time.
But in the second ODI match against New Zealand, the importance of Virat Kohli was seen. He managed to score just 7 runs off 7 balls, before losing his wicket. After that, the batting line-up suffered a collapse, creating a challenging time for the team.
Talking about the same, Ajay Jadeja said, "I was hearing just a few days ago how so many people were saying Kohli shouldn't play the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, calling him too old and questioning his commitment. Where are those people now? You've seen it today, haven't you? The moment he got out, this batting lineup started struggling to chase even 130 runs. He's still the strongest pillar of this batting lineup".
Our Take
The importance of Virat Kohli was clearly seen in the first two ODIs of the series. Till the time he stood at the crease even in the first ODI, India was able to display some strong performances and eventually get way close to the target. But as soon as his wicket fell down, things got challenging and a small collapse was triggered.