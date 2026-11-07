Talking about the same, Ajay Jadeja said, "I was hearing just a few days ago how so many people were saying Kohli shouldn't play the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, calling him too old and questioning his commitment. Where are those people now? You've seen it today, haven't you? The moment he got out, this batting lineup started struggling to chase even 130 runs. He's still the strongest pillar of this batting lineup".