Gurnoor Brar Shines, KL Rahul Keeps His Cool as India Win 2nd ODI
The Indian team has defeated New Zealand once again in the ODI series. Chasing a target of 135, the team won the game by 4 runs due to the DLS method. Gurnoor Brar took 4 wickets, as KL Rahul maintained his composure to win the game even after a collapse.
The ODI series between New Zealand and India have now gotten even more interesting. India was able to win the second ODI against New Zealand by 4 runs, while chasing down a target of 135. In a rain affected game, India turned out to have scored more runs before the match was stopped.
The match was already affected due to rain, as it got reduced to 47 overs a side. Following this, New Zealand had a batting collapse yet again, as Gurnoor Brar unleashed his inner beast. He went on to take 4 wickets for 30 runs, as the Kiwis were bowled out for 134.
India, with its strong batting line-up, was expected to have a good start. But Shubman Gill departed for a golden duck, as Virat Kohli soon followed with a 7-run knock. But Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer gave some required contributions, as KL Rahul maintained his calm in the end before the rain stepped in.
Our Take
India surely has taken a lead in the ODI series against New Zealand. As the team now stands just one game away from winning the series, they will aim to get it in the very next match. While the pitch was a lot challenging, the Indian batsmen were able to show their composure to some extent.