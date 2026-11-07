Yashasvi Jaiswal Keeps the Momentum Going in New Zealand
Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued to dominate for the India A team in New Zealand. He was able to finish the second unofficial Test with a century to his name. And in the third unofficial Test, he started off with yet another ton, continuing his form.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has finally found his rhythm for the Indian team ahead of the Test series against New Zealand. Fans and selectors were worried to some extent, as he was unable to score runs in the first three innings that he played for India A against New Zealand.
But in his fourth innings which he played during the second unofficial Test, he managed to give his best. And eventually, it turned out to be another first class century for the Indian batsman, right before the Tests. Jaiswal knew that one ton won't be enough for him to actually prove that he is at his best.
So, he decided to continue the same level of dominance even in the third unofficial Test. As India A batted first in this game, he dominated along with Sai Sudharsan at the other end. Eventually, he managed to score 102 runs off 138 balls with 16 fours and 2 sixes.
Our Take
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been able to show his worth to the team just at the right time. He was struggling a lot in the longest format of the game, as the Indian team was going through its preparations for the big series against New Zealand. And eventually, bringing out two consecutive tons in the practice games brings a massive boost, not just for Jaiswal, but even for the Indian team as well.