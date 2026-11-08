Ajinkya Rahane Talks About the Greatness of Mohammed Shami in Tests
Ajinkya Rahane has made a huge statement on his former teammate, Mohammed Shami. Both of them have been a part of various big wins for the Indian team in the longest format of the game. After Shami’s retirement, Rahane remembered the type of player he was, when they played together.
The Indian team is having a challenging time in the longest format of the game. Over the last two years, the players who helped the team to maintain the top spot in the ICC rankings are slowly calling their time in the game. Recently, it was Mohammed Shami, the bowler who last played in the WTC final.
Following Shami's retirement, the entire cricket world has been in shock. He was expected to play a little more, as the Indian team goes through a transition phase in the Test format. But after his retirement, even his former teammate, Ajinkya Rahane, was shocked.
Recently Rahane talked about the greatness of Shami, as he said, “He was the most dangerous bowler to face in the nets, the way he used to bowl. Amazing seam position. Whenever there was a situation, he used to say he would win the match. This was his attitude always.”
Our Take
Mohammed Shami always had the winning attitude whenever he used to play for the Indian team. This was the reason why he was a part of the most lethal pace bowling attack of the Indian team. While players such as Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and more have walked away from the longest format, Shami's retirement means that only Jasprit Bumrah remains as a key bowler available for the selectors from the prime team.