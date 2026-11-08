Mohammed Shami always had the winning attitude whenever he used to play for the Indian team. This was the reason why he was a part of the most lethal pace bowling attack of the Indian team. While players such as Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and more have walked away from the longest format, Shami's retirement means that only Jasprit Bumrah remains as a key bowler available for the selectors from the prime team.